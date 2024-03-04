MCMC, cops crack down on ‘swinger’ activities in Kedah, Johor

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), recently cracked down on ‘swinger’ activities in Kedah and Johor that were detected to be operating online.

The ‘swinger’ group activities involved married couples exchanging partners and were identified through public complaints and MCMC monitoring.

In a statement today, MCMC said that operations conducted by the MCMC Enforcement Division and PDRM in both states discovered that the ‘swinger’ group possessed a significant amount of pornographic videos and as a result of the raids, several items such as mobile phones, computers and thumb drives belonging to three individuals were seized for further investigation.

“Three individuals aged between 39 and 50 were found to act as administrators for the X (formerly Twitter) platform of the ‘swinger’ group, in addition to selling pornographic materials for profit.

“The modus operandi involved uploading short video clips via the X platform, and individuals desiring full-length videos were charged fees ranging from RM100 to RM400 to obtain links in the Telegram application,“ said MCMC.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if convicted.

MCMC also reminded the public not to misuse network and online application services that contravene the laws of the country. -Bernama