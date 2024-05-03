Melaka DUN extends congratulations to his Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

MELAKA: The Melaka State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today extended its highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah on His Majesty’s inauguration as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Representing the DUN, the state government and the people of Melaka, Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam also took the opportunity to express gratitude and thanks to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for all matters related to the interest of the people.

“During Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as King, he inaugurated two mosques in Melaka, namely the Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque in Masjid Tanah in 2019 and Ar-Razak Mosque, Pasir Puteh, Bachang in 2023.

“When His Royal Highness visited Melaka, he also made donations to students of religious primary schools under the Melaka Islamic Religious Department and graciously engaged with the people of Melaka at the Ramadan bazaar.

“Indeed, the state government and the entire populace of Melaka deeply appreciate the contributions and love shown by His Royal Highness towards this state,” Mohd Ali said in his speech at the opening of the Melaka DUN sitting here.

Also present were his wife Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Melaka DUN Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum and State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ali said Melaka recorded a Gross Domestic Product of RM45.5 billion in 2022 compared to RM41.9 billion in the previous year.

He said Melaka also recorded a growth rate of 8.6 per cent in 2022, while per capita income increased to RM50,407 in the same year from RM44,679 in 2021.

“The service sector is the highest contributor to the state’s economy, amounting to RM23 billion or 50.5 per cent, while the manufacturing sector is the second-highest with RM16.9 billion or 37.2 per cent.

“This is followed by the agriculture sector with RM4.5 billion (10 per cent) and the construction sector with RM943 million (2.1 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Ali also urged universities to remain consistent in their research and development efforts to establish a sustainable source of income for Melaka.

In addition to empowering students in academic fields, he said empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training should also be given attention, particularly with regard to the involvement of young people.

“Therefore, I urge all TVET institutions in this state to play a significant role in developing talents and high-level skills among students, as well as diversifying related courses,” he said. -Bernama