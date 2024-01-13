Melaka Historic City Council develops ESS-15 towards declaring state a ‘clean air zone’

MELAKA: The Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) in cooperation with several experts, has developed ‘Environment Sensor Station-15’ (ESS-15) to monitor air quality standards to declare the state a ‘Clean Air Zone’.

MBMB Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said the installation of ESS-15 covers locations in 14 state constituencies in the council’s administrative area, which are also equipped with electricity supply sources and a stable internet network.

“The project is the result of a joint effort between Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), MRL Engineering Sdn Bhd, Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and Universiti Malaya (UM) as strategic partners and researchers.

“This ESS-15 can record various data for air quality analysis such as temperature, carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2), air humidity, rainfall, noise, wind speed and direction,” he said here today.

Earlier, the mayor was present at the launching ceremony of ESS-15 and ‘Melaka Touch Point’ which was officiated by State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

Commenting further, he said several air quality standards that need to be taken into account are benchmarks from the European Union (EU), the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), for a comprehensive Environmental Standard covering air quality, water and waste management.

In the meantime, he said there is another smart city component being developed which is the Melaka Touch Point Kiosk which contains MBMB i-Traffic data, MBMB Smart City, Melaka History, MBMB i-Procurement and also MBMB innovations such as the Smart Online Warning Project.

“The MBMB i-Traffic application was launched in Sept 2022 and so far a total of 74,183 users have accessed the system which can now also be accessed at the kiosk.

“Road users can get information on alternative roads that can be taken during congestion on main roads in the MBMB area, as this i-Traffic system involves more than 33 intersections and has 90 closed circuit cameras (CCTV) with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in and around Melaka City,” he said.-Bernama