Melaka to focus on high-tech countries, companies to empower TVET - Deputy Exco

MELAKA: Melaka will continue to focus on high-tech countries and companies, to empower and improve the expertise and skills of youths graduating from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state.

The state Investment, Industry, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Development Committee deputy chairman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar said that it is in line with the 10 main industrial areas which are the focus of the state government to develop.

“Although Melaka has not set any target for countries to invest here, the state leadership always welcomes all investors from all corners of the world to come to Melaka, especially involving the 10 main fields, namely electricity and electronics, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, renewable technology, halal manufacturing sector, biotechnology, machinery and equipment, pharmaceutical and maritime.

“We want to develop TVET, and of course, we have a high aspiration to bring the high-tech countries and companies, especially those with expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence technology (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), automation and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as other related technologies, to work together with institutions of higher learning, and technical and vocational schools,” she told Bernama.

Khaidhirah, who is also the state TVET Council chairperson, said that the move is a two-pronged approach, which not only helps to improve the economy of the state government, but also empowers TVET, and upgrades and improves the performance of graduates who are in the industry.

She said that, so far, as many as 23 public TVET institutions in Melaka have opened their doors in anticipation of the admission of the state’s youths, especially among the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders, with the opportunity being open to anyone who does not have the opportunity to continue their studies in the academic field.

The state government’s plans to set up the German Industrial Park, in Bandar Hijau, Hang Tuah Jaya, Ayer Keroh, on a site of approximately 424.11 hectares, is also seen as a stepping stone to increase the number of highly skilled Melaka youths in the field of TVET.

She said that the new technology park not only aims to attract more German investors to the state but also helps train the state’s youths, as it is expected that 20 to 30 German companies will be operating at the site.

In addition, she said that one of the measures to empower TVET is the establishment of the TVET Centre of Excellence, to complete the ecosystem of the industrial sector in Melaka.

As an investor-friendly state, she said that Melaka will also serve as a compass to develop industry in the state, through the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“For the targeted seven-year period, we will emphasise the cooperation between the Melaka government and the private sector as a collective action, to drive the development of the state’s industry and investment.

“It is not only related to policy implementation, but also offers a clear vision for the industry to coordinate industrial and investment efforts in Melaka, where NIMP 2030 will serve as a reference for local and international investors, offering insight into the state’s industrial position, and the trajectory it is targeted to follow,” she said.