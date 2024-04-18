Merdeka 118 receives LEED Platinum certification

KUALA LUMPUR: PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd’s (PNBMV) Merdeka 118 tower project has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification in the LEED v2009 Core and Shell rating system.

In a statement today, PNBMV said the LEED certification recognises a project’s compliance with the criteria outlined in the LEED rating system, established and upheld by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Ab. Aziz Tengku Mahmud said the LEED Platinum certification represents the first milestone in Merdeka 118’s journey towards becoming Malaysia’s first triple-green platinum-rated mega-tall building.

“Once Merdeka 118 tower receives all its platinum certifications, it will set the highest sustainability standards not only in Malaysia but also internationally, reinforcing its iconic status,” he said.

He highlighted that the USGBC assessed the project in various areas, including site sustainability, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, and innovation in design.

“Credits were also given to water-efficient landscaping, water use reduction, optimised energy performance, and enhanced commissioning.

“This well-deserved recognition is proof of the team’s dedication and hard work and the use of best practices in design and construction,” he added.

PNBMV said Merdeka 118 is aiming for Platinum certification from Green Real Estate (GreenRE) and Green Building Index (GBI).

It is also poised to obtain certification from the International WELL Building Institute Asia Pacific, supporting the well-being of both tenants and the wider community.

PNBMV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).