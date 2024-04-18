MINDEF ensures smooth implementation of projects through collaboration with KKR

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) collaborates with the Ministry of Works (KKR) to ensure the smooth implementation of its projects.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said their role involves monitoring while the KKR deals with the technical aspects and so on.

“We (MINDEF-KKR) meet regularly to see if any project is on schedule or is delayed and how is the contractor’s performance.

“... and this is the government’s way, the KKR implements all projects because it is a technical agency, we (MINDEF) are involved in terms of monitoring the relevant projects (under our ministry),” he told reporters after attending the Johor state-level 2024 MADANI Aidilfitri Celebration at Padang Begonia, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

He said this when asked to comment on whether his ministry constantly monitored the implementation of its projects following the delay in the construction of the combat diving pool at the Iskandar Camp, Mersing.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled was reported to have said that the failure of the appointed sub-contractor to deliver electrical wiring works within the stipulated time caused a delay in the construction of the combat diving pool.

He said although it is a MINDEF project, it is managed by the Public Works Department (JKR) and, if there are construction delays, the involved contractors will be penalised.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, recently ordered those responsible for building the combat training diving pool to explain the delay in the construction.

His Majesty, who is also the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Group (GGK), said that the pool, which was supposed to be fully completed by December 2022, is still under construction, while the project signboards have been removed.