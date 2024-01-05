Mount Ruang eruption: No airspace, airport closure so far - CAAM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has not closed any airspace or airport so far following another volcanic eruption at Indonesia’s Mount Ruang last night, said Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud.

However, he said that the flight altitude has been restricted to 35,000 feet as the ash cloud from the eruption has reached between 45,000 and 63,000 feet, with a buffer of 10,000 feet.

“Flight level restrictions to flight level (FL) 35,000 (feet) and below in the polygon area. Nil ash fallout has been reported and operations into and out of Kuala Lumpur to continue,“ he said when contacted today.

Norazman added that CAAM will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of flight operations.

It was reported that Mount Ruang erupted three times yesterday, spewing lava and ash more than five kilometres into the sky.