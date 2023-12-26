MOE: Operation approval for Iskul Sama Dilaut Omadal requires further discussions

PUTRAJAYA: The operation approval for the community school, Iskul Sama Dilaut Omadal in Sabah, requires further discussions across ministries and relevant agencies as it is subject to government policy decisions, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement today, MOE said that it also considers the views of relevant agencies, including the National Security Council (MKN), Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), Royal Malaysia Police, and the Immigration Department, before taking any further action.

“This includes exploring options such as the implementation model of Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) conducted in several places as a measure by MOE in addressing this issue.

“MOE is committed to improving the quality, equity, and access to education for all students,” it said in response to the controversy surrounding the operation of Iskul Sama Dilaut Omadal near Semporna as reported by the media recently.

On Oct 30, the Bajau Laut Education Association submitted an application for the establishment of a private educational institution in the alternative guidance centre (PBA) category to the Sabah State Education Department.

However, according to MOE, Malaysia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Status Convention or the 1967 Refugee Protocol under the United Nations (UN), and the provision of PBA is a humanitarian initiative by the government to provide education access to refugee children to prepare them for resettlement in a third country.

“The establishment of PBA is subject to government decisions, taking into account aspects of compliance with refugee-related laws and regulations, namely MKN Directive No. 23 - Refugee and Asylum Seeker Management Policy and Mechanism (Revised 2023) and national security,” it said. -Bernama