MOE seeks private sector collaboration for special needs education

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) aims to collaborate with more private sector companies to ensure the success of various programmes aligned with the national education agenda, especially for children with special needs.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek said these efforts include providing Students with Special Educational Needs (MBPK) with learning opportunities similar to their mainstream peers.

At the same time, she said the ministry will ensure that MBPK receives quality education and has access to the best learning facilities, in line with the Humanistic Education concept, following the National Education Philosophy and the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025 (PPPM 2013-2025).

“I hope that the collaboration between professional support groups, such as therapists and teachers, can be strengthened to ensure that MBPK receive the benefits of integrated services and can participate in activities organised by the MoE,“ she said during the opening ceremony of the Multisensory Classroom established by Able Perfect Sdn Bhd at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Sentosa today.

Able Perfect invested RM250,000 in establishing four Multisensory classrooms in collaboration with Yayasan Didik Negara, guided by the advice of teachers and officials from the State Education Department to ensure the programme’s effectiveness

Besides SK Seri Sentosa, Fadhlina said the three other schools that received the Multisensory Room were SK Long Jaafar Kamunting, SK Seri Setiawan and SK Pendidikan Khas Ipoh in Perak.

In addition, she hopes that the Multisensory Class can enhance the functionality and development of MBPK from primary to secondary school, thus better preparing them for future employability upon completing their education.

According to her, the sensory facility is highly suitable for students with learning difficulties such as autism, Down syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and others.

Elaborating, Fadhlina highlighted that challenges related to educational access stem from various factors including demographics, multidimensional poverty, and ensuring equal educational opportunities for all, particularly children with special needs.

As such, she said the ministry consistently upholds and implements the principles of inclusive education, ensuring access to education for all, regardless of background, disability, ethnicity, or economic status.