MOH clears air on viral claim

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) said a report claiming that retirees and civil servants are being discharged from the National Heart Institute (NHI) and referred to cardiac centres near their homes is untrue.

“Patients are discharged from NHI only after their conditions have stabilised, with a follow-up period ranging from six months to a year for adults and one to two years for children.

“Patients in stable conditions subsequently continue their care at public hospitals under the supervision of the cardiology and cardiothoracic departments.

“This facilitates the referral of approximately 4,000 new patients to NHI each year, and optimises cost efficiency,” the MOH said.

In a letter to CodeBlue which has since gone viral, a patient who asked to be known only as a pensioner said government cost-cutting has caused distress for many who relied on its specialised care.

The pensioner claimed that seeking treatment at a government cardiac centre proved inadequate for his complex medical needs, prompting a referral back to NHI.

“The difficulty in obtaining a new appointment at NHI highlights the decline in cardiac services due to broad cost-saving measures. I urge the government and the ministry to prioritise patient care and allow NHI specialists to determine treatment based on medical complexity,” the pensioner said.

Commenting on the matter, former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said many retirees relied on the specialised care provided by institutions like NHI, especially for chronic and complex medical conditions, as part of their retirement packages.

“Forcing pensioners, who have dedicated most of their lives to serving the nation, to seek treatment at government clinics (that are) ill-equipped to handle their specialised needs is both inhumane and short-sighted.

“These clinics lack the expertise, equipment, and medication required to provide adequate care to patients with complex medical conditions.”

Rafidah said rather than targeting vulnerable individuals in need of medical treatment, cost-cutting measures should focus on eliminating wasteful ad hoc programmes prevalent across all levels of government, particularly those related to events and initiatives with questionable necessity.

“It is indeed a sad turn of events when cost-cutting measures jeopardise the lives and well-being of those most in need of medical care,” she said.

Disputing Rafidah’s comments, the MOH said all its clinics and hospitals are well equipped and staffed with qualified physicians and surgeons to ensure patients receive high-quality care.

“While NHI is renowned for its expertise in handling complex cases, MOH hospitals are also capable of providing excellent medical services. Currently, 10 MOH hospitals offer cardiology services, and seven provide cardiothoracic services nationwide.

“Together with these hospitals, NHI serves as a referral centre for patients requiring cardiology and cardiothoracic services, including civil servants, pensioners, and their dependents, with the government covering treatment costs,” the ministry said.

It said it is important to note that the expenses associated with patient referrals to NHI are covered by federal funding provided by the Finance Ministry.

“The cost for these referrals is increasing each year, so prudent cost control measures are necessary to ensure that as many patients as possible receive treatment with the available resources, thereby upholding fairness to taxpayers,” it said.

The MOH said it remains committed to strengthening hospital services and fostering public confidence in the quality of medical care.

“The collaboration between MOH and NHI plays a vital role in ensuring the accessibility and affordability of cardiology and cardiothoracic services for all Malaysians,” it said.

By working together, the ministry said resources can be maximised and comprehensive care provided to patients across the country.