Mohd Na’im undergoes minor surgery to remove salivary gland

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) underwent a minor surgical procedure to remove a salivary gland containing stones today.

Mohd Na’im, through posts on Facebook and Twitter, said the procedure was scheduled for 8 am.

“The doctor has decided to remove one of the salivary glands to address the pain I have been experiencing throughout this week,“ he said, requesting prayers for the surgery to go smoothly and for his recovery.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im also urged the public to increase their religious deeds on the occasion of Nuzul al-Quran today.

“Let us intensify our religious deeds, particularly charity and donations, especially to our brothers and sisters in Palestine. May Allah SWT protect and safeguard them from continued aggression and killings by the Israeli regime,“ he said. -Bernama