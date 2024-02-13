Mohd Zuki – Public service salary review in final stages

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) review is in its final stages before it is brought to the Cabinet to be finalised, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In his New Year’s message to the civil servants here today, Mohd Zuki said it is being thoroughly examined by the Public Service Department (JPA).

“...(SSPA) is in its final stages of study, and ultimately, the government will review it or make decisions based on what has been determined,” he said.

Mohd Zuki praised the Unity Government’s commitment and courage to carry out the SSPA review for the welfare of the civil servants.

“This demonstrates the government’s concern and priority over the welfare of the civil servants.

“We’ve been discussing this for a long time. That’s why I say that the current government is the boldest to implement this,” he said.

On Feb 9, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the outcome of the SSPA review will be announced by the fourth quarter of this year at the latest.

It was also reported that the final report for the SSPA review is expected to be completed within two months.

In another development, Mohd Zuki said he has instructed the Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican to review all regulations and circulars within the civil service to ensure that they are in line with current needs.

“Sometimes, we are worried because, for years, we have been using old regulations that are no longer suitable for the needs of the current era,” he added.–Bernama