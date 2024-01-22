More than 300 S’gor police personnel investigated for various offences last year

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor police opened investigation papers on disciplinary and criminal cases against 311 officers and men last year, said state police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said of this number, 33 personnel had been charged in court, 14 suspended from work and 21 sacked due to various offences, including crimes, drugs and breach of discipline, as well as cases involving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Although this number is small compared to the 15,000 personnel of Selangor police, we view seriously every case of breach of discipline and the law and will take the strongest action possible,” he told a press conference at Batu Caves here today.

Hussein said supervising officers would also face action if they failed to supervise their subordinates according to Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

He also said 167 members of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Unit and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) in Selangor who have served for five years would be mobilised to other units and be replaced by other personnel.

He said this is aimed at strengthening the MPV service and making it easier for police to identify problematic personnel.

“This mobilisation gives other personnel an opportunity to serve in MPV ... this is to prevent them from getting stale on the job due to too long an attachment (to a particular unit),” he said.

Hussein said this is a drastic step taken by the Selangor police contingent following two recent criminal cases involving their personnel.

Apart from this, an officer and 10 rank-and-file members had been charged in court with criminal offences this month, he said.

Hussein said Selangor police had also formed two special teams under the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) to monitor personnel. - Bernama