PETALING JAYA: A video of a Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer seizing keys from motorcyclists who tried to evade a roadblock has struck a chord with Netizens, and gone viral.

Mir Khairol said that several motorcyclists were seen going against traffic in an attempt to avoid the roadblock.

Perak JPJ director (enforcement) Mir Khairol Hafizal Mir Idris confirmed that the incident took place last Wednesday during a roadblock under the Op Khas Motosikal in conjunction with Chinese New Year at KM3 Jalan Changkat Jong-Bidor near Teluk Intan, Sinar Harian reported.

“Because of that, some officers were assigned to stop the motorcyclists that tried to turn back.

“A warning was issued after inspecting whether the validity of their driving and motorcycle licences.

“The (motorcyclists) were also advised to not repeat this offence again as running away from a roadblock can bring about the risk of an acccident that not only endangers one’s own life but other road users as well as law enforcement,” he was quoted as saying.

Mir Kahirol also explained that routine checks were usually conducted during these roadblocks for law enforcement purposes.

“There is no need to run away from these roadblocks unless one is involved in a major crime case,” Mir Khairol added.

During the operation, Perak JPJ fined 58 vehicles and issued 383 summons notices for various offences.

“Among the offences recorded were not owning a driver’s licence, owning expired Motor Vehicle Licenses (LKM), having no insurance protection, displaying ‘fancy’ registration numbers and many other offences,” he stated.

You may be interested in:

https://thesun.my/style-life/going-viral/jpj-seizes-delivery-rider-s-motorcycle-forcing-him-to-walk-home-EM11487443