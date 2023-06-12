MVV industrial park project in Negeri Sembilan poised to achieve RM2.8 billion GDV

SEREMBAN: The Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) Industrial Park, which is in the planning permission approval stage for development on 307.6 hectares (ha) in Parcel B, Labu, has the potential to achieve a gross development value (GDV) of up to RM2.8 billion.

State industry and non-Muslim affairs action committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the development, located next to Techpark@Enstek, is expected to be launched next year.

In addition, he said the developer would expand the XME Business Park industrial area in Nilai Impian, which is the first managed industrial park in the state, with the development of XME 2, 3 and 4 on 53.4 ha with an estimated GDV of up to RM950 million.

“XME Business Park 2, involving an area of 11.9 hectares, and XME 3 and 4, which span 41.9 hectares, are currently in the planning stage for future development. Other industrial development areas also involve Sungai Gadut Town spanning 39.1 hectares.

“All the development of new industrial zones is planned to provide the benefits of development spillover to the existing nearby areas,“ he said during the winding-up session for the Supply Bill 2024 at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today. - Bernama