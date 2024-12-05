Myanmar fishermen nabbed in Pahang waters

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Pahang detained a local Class C fishing boat for operating without a valid work permit, approximately 23 nautical miles east of Kuala Pahang waters yesterday.

Pahang MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Mazlan Mat Rejab said four Myanmar crew members including a skipper aged between 21 to 45 years old, were found fishing during routine patrols under ‘Ops Makmur’ and ‘Ops Tiris’ at about 1.45 pm.

“The boat is suspected of breaching the conditions of the Fisheries Act 1985 for not possessing a valid work permit from the Director of Fisheries. The crew will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for possession of questionable identification documents.

“During the inspection, about 1,100 kilogrammes of marine catch were found onboard, and along with the crew and fishing equipment, were brought to the maritime jetty in Teluk Gading,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan reminded the maritime community, especially boat owners, to comply with commercial fishing regulations.

“For information regarding maritime crimes or emergencies at sea, contact the Pahang State Maritime Operations Centre at 09-5717345 or through the emergency hotline MERS 999,” he said.