Nanta: Target of building 40 motorcycle shelters along highways achieved

KUALA LUMPUR: The target of providing 40 motorcycle shelters along highways has been successfully completed within five months, says Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the effort to add shelters began in the third quarter of 2023 in line with the focus of the MADANI Government on the well-being of the people.

He said the success of building the facility was also the result of the commitment from concessionaires and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

“Continuous efforts will be made to build motorcycle shelters in 79 other locations in 2024.

“Shelters for motorcyclists during the rain is important for their convenience and safety because if riders take shelter in an inappropriate place, they risk being crashed into and losing their lives as has happened in the past,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the shelter at KM11 of the New Pantai Expressway here today.

Nanta said the construction of the shelters was part of the corporate social responsibility of the highway concessionaires and LLM and did not involve any financial contribution from the government.

When asked if there were still motorcyclists who took shelter under flyovers on the notion that the shelters were not strategically built, he said that the facility was built for the comfort of all parties.

Commenting on the safety of motorcyclists, he said discussions had already begun at the Ministry of Public Works (KKR) level to make it mandatory to build motorcycle lanes in any new highway construction project.

“As for the old (highway) design, nothing can be done and it cannot be widened (for the construction of motorcycle lanes),“ he said.

On the project to paint glow-in-the-dark markings on roads, he said so far the pilot project implemented was sponsored by external parties and not from KKR due to the high cost.

Meanwhile, LLM in a statement advised motorcyclists to stop for shelter or rest at shelter locations provided along the highways. -Bernama