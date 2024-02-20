Nga: Early incentive payment will motivate civil servants to build Malaysia Madani

PUTRAJAYA: The early incentive payment of the Public Service Remuneration System Study, amounting to RM2,000, to be disbursed this Friday (Feb 23), will motivate civil servants to work as a team to build Malaysia Madani.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix), speaking at the Madani Muhibbah programme today, said that Malaysia Madani aspirations will not be achieved if there is no cooperation and support from civil servants.

“Malaysia Madani aspires to build a sustainable and prosperous Malaysia, based on care and compassion, mutual respect, innovation, and trust,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim introduced the Malaysia Madani concept as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

It is based on six pillars, namely sustainability, innovation, creativity, respect, trust and compassion.

Nga also called on civil servants to focus on resolving problems and implementing policies to meet current needs in the country, in addition to shaping the future and fulfilling Malaysia’s potential.

An early incentive payment of RM2,000 to all civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees, and RM1,000 to those in the Jawatan Utama Sektor Awam, involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Armed Forces and all uniformed personnel, will be disbursed on Feb 23. -Bernama