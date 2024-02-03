No Malaysians affected in Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast in India’s Bengaluru

PUTRAJAYA: There have been no reports of any Malaysians, including students, impacted by the bomb blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, India, on Friday (March 1).

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry, via the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai said it is actively monitoring the aftermath of the explosion which resulted in injuries to at least eight individuals, including three cafe staff members and one customer.

“In light of this, Malaysians residing in Bengaluru are urged to stay informed about the ongoing situation, exercise caution, adhere to advisories issued by local authorities and avoid crowded areas as investigations into the blast continue,” said the statement.

For Malaysians in need of consular assistance, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai can be contacted at this address; CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN CHENNAI, No. 7 (Old No. 3) 1st Street, Cenotaph Road Teynampet, Chennai 600 018 Tamil Nadu, India or via phone number (0091 44 2433 4434/35/36) and email address, mwchennai@kln.gov.my.

According to international reports, the blast which is believed to have been caused by a suspected homemade bomb occurred just after 1pm (07:30 GMT) on Friday when crowds from nearby offices lined up for a quick meal. - Bernama