Norwegian King Harald V hospitalised in Langkawi’s Sultanah Maliha Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Norwegian King Harald V is currently undergoing treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) in Langkawi after falling ill while holidaying in Malaysia.

Sources confirmed that he is in the hospital’s Royal Suite.

Bernama is seeking further information from the Norwegian embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Oslo on the king’s condition.

Earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Royal House of Norway on Tuesday, indicating that the 87-year-old monarch was hospitalised in Malaysia due to an infection.

The statement mentioned that he is currently receiving medical care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel.

King Harald V, who is on a private trip to Malaysia, is scheduled to resume his official duties on March 8, when he is expected to meet the Cabinet at the Royal Palace in Oslo, reported Xinhua.

Harald V was born on Feb 21, 1937, and ascended to the throne of Norway in 1991. - Bernama