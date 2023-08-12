One Year Anniversary Programme: Police urge visitors to take public transport

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are urging people to take public transport to avoid traffic congestion during the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme which will be held from today to Dec 10 (Sun) at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said 100 police personnel will be mobilised to maintain traffic and public order at the location.

Up to 90,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, he said during a press conference at the Cheras District Police Headquarters today.

“I advise people to use public transport to avoid congestion because other events are also being held there at the same time, such as the 2023 Malaysia Cup final (Dec 8), Gegar Vaganza Concert at Axiata Arena (Dec 10), and the 2023 Men’s Junior World Cup (JWC) Hockey Tournament (Dec 5-15).

“There is no parking allowed on the road pavements in the vicinity of the stadium entrance and exit. Vehicles obstructing traffic will be issued a summons or towed,“ he said.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programmeis being held to disseminate information and promote the new policies and initiatives introduced by the Unity Government since helming the country’s administration on Nov 24, 2022.

It also aims to increase the people’s general awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build trust and confidence through periodic reporting of its achievements.

Commenting on security during the 2023 Malaysia Cup final tomorrow night, Zam Halim said police expect 85,000 fans to flood the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC (TFC).

“A total of 1,400 personnel from various agencies including the police will be mobilised to control traffic and maintain public order,“ he said.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals to refrain from causing chaos, riots or provocation during and after the football match.–Bernama