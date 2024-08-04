Op Selamat: Perlis police focus 11 accident-prone hotspots

ARAU: Perlis police are focusing on 11 hotspot locations identified as accident-prone areas, statewide, in the Op Selamat 22 Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024, which starts today until April 13.

State police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the focus locations include Kilometre (KM) 7 Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar; KM10 Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar; KM1 Jalan Kangar-Arau; Jalan Raja Syed Alwi and Jalan Kuala Perlis-Jerlun.

“This operation involves 127 members of the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), in collaboration with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPKK),” he told reporters, after the launch of the state-level operation, which was officiated by Menteri Besar, Mohd Shukri Ramli, today.

Muhammad said that police also focused on crime prevention in residential areas, especially houses of residents who were away in their hometowns for Aidilfitri.

In the meantime, he said that the traffic accident statistics in Perlis during last year's Op Selamat period showed a drop to 60 cases, compared with 84 cases recorded in 2022.

“As for fatal crashes, there was a 60 per cent drop, from five cases in 2022 to two cases in 2023, showing that the implementation of Op Selamat can help in reducing the rate of accidents, including fatal accidents,” he said.