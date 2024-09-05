Over 30,000 visitors expected at National Youth Day celebrations

MELAKA: Over 30,000 visitors are targeted to attend the National Youth Day 2024 (HBN2024) celebrations at Dataran Pahlawan, Banda Hilir, here from May 24 to 26.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said that this year’s celebration, themed ‘Yakin Boleh,‘ will focus on the ten Rakan Muda Lifestyles with 60 various programmes and activities.

“HBN is a special recognition and appreciation from the government to the youths who play a significant role in the mainstream development of the country.

“The organisation of HBN2024 is believed to strengthen the potential of youth as drivers of the country’s strategic development and expand their access to initiatives implemented by the government in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework and the MADANI Youth Development Model 2030 (MPBM 2030),“ he told a press conference here today.

Elaborating further, Adam Adli said that the opening ceremony is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 25.

Adam Adli said among the programmes and activities are the Palestinian Solidarity Night, Larian Yakin Boleh Belia Malaysia 2024, Youth Community Gathering, youth camp, state cultural and arts pavilions, career carnival, as well as government, private, and NGO sales and exhibitions.

“This celebration will also feature the Kembara RIUH @ HBN 2024 event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and coordinated by MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd,“ he said.

To kick off the HBN2024 celebrations, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) will also organise the Semarak HBN @ KBS 2024 programme on May 15 at Menara KBS, Putrajaya.

“In addition, KBS has established strategic collaborations with the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), and Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) to conduct the Malaysian Youth Pledge ceremony in all educational institutions under their administration involving youths aged between 15 and 30 simultaneously nationwide.

“The state-level HBN celebrations will start from May 17 to 19,” he added.