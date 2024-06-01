PADU: Face-to-face approach the preferred choice for elderly

KUALA LUMPUR: The conventional method remains the preferred choice for senior citizens to gain a better understanding of the implementation of the Central Database Hub (PADU) system.

For them, face-to-face interactions in disseminating information make it easier for the elderly to register at once, avoiding any chance of being left out.

A resident of Felda Krau 1 in Raub, Pahang, Jalilah Amin, 60, said that even though she was aware of PADU’s implementation through the media, it was still unclear how it would benefit those who register through the system.

“Only during physical meetings do we become aware that we need to register online. Usually, my children will help me with things like this, and so far, they have not asked (whether we have registered or not)...perhaps because it is still new,” said the mother of five.

Jalilah, who resides in Felda with her husband and their youngest child, also said that it would be easier to learn about the initiative through reading materials, such as pamphlets with simple language.

As for 71-year-old Wong Cheng Huat from Kuantan, he learned about PADU implementation from his neighbour, who inquired whether he had registered or not.

“I am a recipient of the Rahmah Cash Aid and I am worried that if I do not register, I may miss out on other assistance in the future. It’s good that he was willing to ask... my neighbour is younger and more alert about matters like this.

“I agreed to register because I was satisfied with his explanation and together we completed the registration process in less than 10 minutes,” he said.

Meanwhile, T. Letchumi, 63, a general worker also from Kuantan, intends to visit the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) soon to get further clarification about PADU and plans to share this information with colleagues to ensure they register before the deadline.

Additionally, the Rural Community Centres, which serve as the focal point for rural residents, especially the elderly, to access the internet for the latest information on government aid, also play a crucial role in explaining PADU.

According to Nurulazma Shafiqa Khairul Azhar, manager of the Serting Ilir Rural Community Centre in Negeri Sembilan, the PADU registration in the area has been encouraging, as many have come to the centre to seek assistance.

“For rural residents, this centre is their reference point for obtaining accurate information, and it is my responsibility to explain to them. Most elderly residents need help filling out their information online,” she said.

A visitor, Azizah Manap, 67, described the PADU registration as easy and quick with guidance from the centre manager and is confident about the security of personal information, even though she was initially confused and sceptical about the system.

“I have never received any assistance before. Perhaps I did not know which channels to apply through, so when such a system became available, I hoped it could facilitate aid and initiatives for rural residents and the elderly,” she said.

The PADU system, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 2, is a secure and comprehensive national data hub aimed at preventing misallocation in the distribution of government aid and subsidies. -Bernama