KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will refund the travel fare in full to passengers who were unable to continue their journey due to the disruption of the Electric Train Service (ETS) between Kamunting and Bukit Merah on April 9.

KTMB in a statement today said that affected passengers can put in their claims through callcentre@ktmb.com.my.

“We deeply regret this inconvenience and passengers who did not continue their journey, can get a full fare refund.

“Passengers who purchase Premium Takaful Plan can make their claims by contacting Etiqa Claim Assist at 010-368 7829 or email support@goinsure.com.my,“ according to the statement.

Earlier, local media reported that the railway service was disrupted for almost four hours on Tuesday.

KTMB in an earlier statement said that the ETS was disrupted due to a power line disruption at KM79.50 between Kamunting and Bukit Merah.

According to him, the disruption at 5.30 pm had caused ETS services EP9176 and EP9179 to be delayed from the original schedule by over two hours, before passengers were transferred to the relief ETS set at 9.15 pm.