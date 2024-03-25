PDRM intends establishing new dept focusing on digital and technology crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) intends to establish a new department based on cyber technology by focusing on the increasingly complex challenges of digital crime and technology.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said PDRM hopes the government will consider the request so that it can provide the best service to the community and country.

He said digital technology has revolutionised the world and the landscape of daily life, and even contributed to a variety of new criminal trends, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

“The duties and responsibilities of the PDRM in the context of crime are now increasingly challenging and complex. For that, in an effort to strengthen the service delivery system, PDRM needs to prepare the department with assets and equipment in line with the advancement of modern policing technology,“ he said when speaking at the PDRM’s 217th anniversary at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

Today, PDRM is celebrating the 217th Police Day nationwide at every level of the contingent police headquarters and district police headquarters.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali attended the event at PULAPOL.

Meanwhile, the IGP said PDRM has managed to maintain the country’s security situation at a very good level and under control throughout last year.

He said that in efforts to eradicate drugs, the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) busted as many as 273 syndicates and arrested 908 people throughout the country, with a total value of RM482.95 million throughout in 2023.

“A total of 179,865 arrests involving 158,493 cases have been made by the JSJN under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Poisons Act 1952 and the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

“As for commercial crime, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department has conducted 18,221 operations and arrested a total of 22,911 individuals for various offences throughout the year 2023,“ he said at the event.

He said a total of 52,444 cases were recorded via the National Crime Index statistics through the Crime Investigation Department (JSJ) which recorded 94.74 per cent arrests, 80.29 per cent conclusion of investigation papers and 58.71 per cent charging rate on investigation papers.

In the meantime, Razarudin said the PDRM through the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) has mobilised all its elements covering land, sea and air in total in various integrated operations, especially involving national border control.

“A total of 5,646 arrests were made with a total seizure value of RM979.89 million through 7,355 cases reported throughout last year,“ he said.

In the same development, a total of 1,395 cases of smuggling activities were recorded and 1,364 people were arrested for various smuggling offences, including contraband crimes with a seized value of RM508.76 million throughout 2023.

Razarudin said for the same year, there were no reports of kidnap for ransom (KFR), gang and armed robberies reported to have occurred around the country’s waters, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

He also said this clearly proves that the nation’s ocean sovereignity is safe and secure without any security threats.

Meanwhile, in an effort to protect flora, fauna and national treasures, Razarudin said the PDRM through the Integrated Treasure Operation (OBK) had carried out 111 arrests comprising 73 cases, involving a total value of RM18.32 million seized throughout last year. -Bernama