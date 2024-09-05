Selangor FC withdraws from 2024 Charity Shield match due to safety concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC has announced that it will withdraw from the 2024 Charity Shield match following a recent attack on one of its players and threats made against the team in the last 72 hours.

The withdrawal was confirmed on the team’s official website, and cites that the safety of its team is prioritised and that the club took such threats seriously and would not compromise on any issue relating to team safety.

“Selangor FC has been informed of the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) decision to continue on with the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor scheduled for May 10.

“After careful evaluation and discussion with various parties... the club has to make a very tough situation of not showing up for the long-awaited 2024 Charity Shield match,” the club said in a statement.

Three local footballers, including Selangor FC winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, have fallen victim to attacks in recent days.

Faisal was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Sunday, while Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured in a mugging near his home on Thursday and Safiq Rahim was attacked by two men on a motorcycle in an incident that left the rear windscreen of his car smashed in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (May 7)

