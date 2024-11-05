GEORGE TOWN: Penang aims to attract 150,000 talents in the next five years, with a focus on the semiconductor and medical technology industries, which are crucial for the state’s economic growth.

Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdeep Singh Deo said Penang is commited to foster a conducive environment for technological innovation, partly undertaken through the development of tech talents.

“Penang’s strategic initiatives, such as collaborations between industry and academia, investments in education programmes and attracting foreign direct investment, aim to position the state as a global hub for technological advancement and to maintain its competitive edge in the global supply chain,“ he said in his opening speech at the Malaysia Board of Technologists (MBOT) Northern Symposium 2024 here today.

In a statement, MBOT said this symposium serves as a dynamic platform to encourage expertise sharing and facilitate knowledge transfer related to cutting-edge technologies.

It also connects professional members of MBOT under a strategic network, fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration with strategic partners in the Northern region of Malaysia.

The one-day event, organised by MBOT, brought together attendees from various industries, institutions and government agencies to foster meaningful discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of technology in Malaysia.