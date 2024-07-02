Penang Police chief: IP on five policemen detained over alleged extortion completed

BUTTERWORTH: The investigation paper (IP) on the case of five policemen from the Penang MPV Patrol Unit who were detained to assist with investigations regarding an extortion case involving a factory worker which resulted in a loss of RM4,500 in an incident in Permatang Tinggi, Bukit Mertajam has been completed.

Penang Police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the IP involving the five personnel aged 24 to 48 had been sent to the Bukit Aman Legal Division for further action today.

“The IP for the case has been completed and referred to the Bukit Aman Legal Division before it is returned, and then we will submit it to the Penang prosecution director and wait for further instructions.

“All five personnel are currently remanded until Feb 9. On whether they will all be charged in connection with the case, we will wait for further instructions from the state protection director,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after the state-level opening ceremony of Op Selamat 21/2024 from Feb 8 to 13 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period, at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza here, today.

Khaw said all five policemen were from the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters and the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

He said 90 policemen in Penang who had been on duty in the MPV and Motorcycle patrol units for more than six years would soon be transferred to other divisions and units in the Penang Police Contingent.

In the incident at 10.15 pm on Thursday, a man driving a car claimed to have been stopped by two police MPVs on the side of the road before three personnel checked him.

During the inspection, one of the policemen found a plastic bag containing powder suspected to be drugs in the man’s car, and when the latter denied it was his, the personnel said he could be severely punished for the crime.

The 27-year-old man claimed that another MPV car with two policemen on board then came there before he was directed to pay RM10,000 to avoid being arrested, but after discussions, a fee of RM4,500 was allegedly agreed on.

Meanwhile, Khaw said they were increasing police presence and monitoring areas prone to traffic congestion and accidents to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Chinese New Year holiday.

“A total of seven locations known for frequent accidents have been identified, namely Jalan Teluk Air Tawar-Jalan Bagan Luar, Jalan Perusahaan Perai-Jalan Kulim, Jalan Besar Simpang Ampat, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway-Jalan Air Itam, Jalan Air Itam-Paya Terubong, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Dr Awang,“ he said. -Bernama