Perak Immigration Dept deports 94 illegal immigrants

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department has deported 94 illegal immigrants from the Langkap Immigration Detention Depot, here, to their countries of origin, today.

Its director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the deportation of the illegal immigrants to their countries of origin, involving 81 men, 12 women and one child, was carried out through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang, after all of them had completed serving their sentences.

“On average, they were found to have committed various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, and deported to their countries of origin under the same law and regulations,“ he said, in a statement here today.

Meor Hizbullah said that all illegal immigrants who have been deported to their countries of origin have also been blacklisted, to prevent them from re-entering the country.

He said that the deportation of illegal immigrants exercise is also part of ongoing activities, through enforcement carried out by the Immigration Department for those detained at Langkap depot.