Perak JBPM keeps 70% of firemen on duty during Aidilfitri

IPOH: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Perak has frozen leave for 70 per cent of officers and firemen in the state to deal with emergencies and fires during the Aidilfitri festival.

Perak JBPM director Sayani Saidon said only 30 per cent of the 1,270 officers and members were allowed to go on leave in conjunction with the festival.

“The Perak JBPM has, so far, conducted inspections on 174 shopping malls, hotels and homestays to eliminate the danger of fires because these three types of premises are focus areas during the festive season,” he said at a breaking of fast event with Perak media at the state JBPM headquarters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sayani said the state JBPM will deploy fire engines and personnel at three toll plazas in the state from April 8 to 13 during the festive season.

He said the standby crew will be stationed at the Tapah, Kuala Kangsar and Kamunting toll plazas on the North-South Highway (PLUS) for fast response.