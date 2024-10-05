Perak KPDN raids factory using expired halal certificates

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost Living Ministry (KPDN) raided a food processing factory that has been using expired halal certiifcates in Tanjung Malim yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said despite operating for over 50 years with four branches, the factory was still using halal certificates that had expired in Sept 2022.

He said the raid, conducted in collaboration with the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), was prompted by checks on halal certificate holders still using the halal logo despite its expiration.

“The steamed bun manufacturer was advised by JAIPk to renew the certificate, but this matter was ignored,” he said in a statement today.

He said a 50-year-old local man, believed to be the factory owner, has been detained for questioning, adding that buns and coffee packets worth RM30,000 were seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 (a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, which prohibits the misuse of halal logo for processed foods.