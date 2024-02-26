Perak ssemblymen lobby for expansion of no single-use plastic campaign

IPOH: Several Perak assemblymen lobbied for the expansion of the no single-use plastic campaign to be expanded during the debate session of the state’s legislative assembly sitting here today.

Steven Tiw Tee Siang (PH-Tronoh) said that the use of single-use plastics was one of the main contributors to pollution, adding that they were directly responsible for clogged drains and added waste to landfills.

“I would like to suggest that the government or all related departments to intensify the ‘No Single Use Plastic Bag’ and ‘No Single Use Straw’ campaigns for a start to minimise the use of single-use plastic in respective department buildings, especially in cafeterias,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address by Perak Sultan for the opening of the second year of the 15th Perak state legislative assembly.

Also during the debate, Dr Najihatussalehah Ahmad (PN-Bota) suggested that the campaign be extended not only to students but to the general public, and suggested it be implemented at Ramadan bazaars as well.

“We should encourage the public to use food containers such as tiffin carriers, recyclable bags while buying things at Ramadan bazaars and traders are ready for this change, and shift to biodgradeble products in their business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hafez Sabri (PN-Manjoi) said during the debate that the state government should reintroduce transit houses for youths who are unable to own their own homes as it would help them have a temporary place to stay.

It would require investment and initiatives on the state government’s part, and use existing funds such as penalties on bumiputera lots and penalty payments for low cost homes, he said, and the state government could request assistance from the federal government as well.

He added that youth in rural areas should be accorded the chance to own homes in rural areas but developers were uninterested in developing housing projects in rural areas as the purchasing power there was weak.

Finally, Salina Samsudin (BN-Behrang) shared during the debate session there was a need for more affordable housing in Behrang constituency to allow B40 and M40 groups to own their own homes.

The development of the Automotive High Tech Valley in Tanjung Malim would lead to a rise of residents in the area and housing woes would become a major issue.

“Behrang constituents hope that they can purchase affordable housing as they don’t want a situation where a lot of houses built can’t be owned by them as they lie beyond their financial capabilities,” she said. -Bernama