Perlis Raja Muda: Students must enhance self-worth with knowledge, skills in various fields

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail wants students to enhance their self-worth with knowledge and skills in various fields to be able to face the challenges of today’s world.

He said that students should have the commitment to become the future generation who are strong in spirit, ethical, moral, full of piety and able to overcome any challenge.

“In the pursuit of knowledge, religion needs to serve as the foundation by instilling elements of faith or strong religious beliefs among students,” he said, in a statement issued by Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra (YTSP) today.

He said this when officiating the school-level Titian Kasih Mega 2024 programme organised by YTSP at the Sekolah Agama Al-Islahiyah (Menengah) in Simpang Empat near Arau, which involved a total of 294 Form One to Form Three students recently.

Also in attendance was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

YTSP secretary Datuk Johari Mohd Darus and state education director Rose Aza Che Arifin were also present.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also consented to launch Pondok Lestari which will house and supply clothes, stationery, food and some other items for underprivileged students at the school.