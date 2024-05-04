Pet boarders enjoying hike in revenue during Raya season

PETALING JAYA: Business is booming for pet hotel owners this Ramadan as families go on long holidays abroad or their annual balik kampung trips.

Cat hotel owner Helmezan Azahari, 38, said this year, his hotel in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, has reached maximum occupancy, with all 110 spaces fully booked during the Hari Raya season from April 8 to 28.

“My revenue has grown to RM80,000 during this period, which is twice what I usually make each month,” he said.

Helmezan said while others may be celebrating Hari Raya, he finds fulfilment in ensuring the cats receive the attention, comfort and care they require.

“Even during the festive season, my staff and I are dedicated to caring for our furry friends. Their happiness and well-being are a priority, and we will always care for them as best we can while their families are away.”

Many of his customers has made bookings even before Ramadan to ensure their pets have accommodation.

“As Hari Raya is one of the biggest festive seasons in Malaysia, we experience a significant increase in demand during the period.

“Currently, we have bookings for 200 cats, which is a substantial increase compared with last year, when we had just 89.”

Helmezan said despite the festive season, his hotel will maintain its regular operations to ensure the pets are fed, groomed and have their health monitored.

“Our commitment is to prioritise the well-being of the pets even during the busiest times of the year,” he said.

Helmezan stressed that prices are not raised even during Ramadan to ensure affordability and customer satisfaction. Boarding prices range between RM40 and RM200 a night, depending on the space selected.

“Customers typically opt for stays of up to one month for their pets, especially when they need to travel on business trips or holidays abroad.”

He said some of his clients are pilots, or working in offshore industries, which also require long-term accommodation for their pets.

Another pet hotel owner, Joanne Chee, 40, said while many similar facilities accommodate cats and dogs, hers goes further by accepting a diverse range that includes rabbits, parrots, and even reptiles.

“Our customers booked their pets’ stays since the end of 2023, ensuring they secure their preferred dates well ahead of time.

“For Hari Raya, the hotel is now fully booked with almost 30 pets scheduled to stay with us. The majority of them are cats and rabbits,” she said.

Chee said while her hotel accommodates reptiles as well, she prioritises cats during Ramadan so that her team can allocate sufficient space and attention to them.

“We recommend owners to bring their pets’ regular food and provide specific care instructions to ensure consistency in their diet during their stay with us.

“This will help to minimise any potential stress, disruption or changes to their diets.”

Chee advised pet owners to seek a reliable and trustworthy place to board their pets so that their festive holidays will be worry-free.

Having operated for 15 years, Chee’s hotel has gained the confidence of clients and built long-term relationships with them.