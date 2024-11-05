PKR 25TH Anniversary : Appreciate struggle, don’t neglect power in hand - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded all party members, especially the younger generation, to appreciate the party’s struggle and not forget the ‘power’ they have when they become the government.

The Prime Minister said the talents of young leaders need to be polished and ready to continue the struggle because many individuals who founded the party’s struggle including Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and friends are getting old and some are infirm.

Anwar said the young generation of PKR should not forget the principles of struggle for 25 years since the establishment of PKR.

“These people (in the past) fought without reward, without position but only sacrifice. I hope the new generation will not forget their service.

“As I always say that power is able to amaze, that power is something glittering. So remember the fundamentals of the struggle, don’t use power to hoard wealth, don’t use power to lose idealism, that we were entrusted to make changes,“ he said when speaking at PKR’s 25h Anniversary Celebration at Sentul Depot here tonight.

Also present were PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy president Rafizi Ramli, secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Information chief Fahmi Fadzil, Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek and Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Anwar said that although PKR was ‘attacked’ with various accusations by the opposition, PKR as a party in the Unity Government still fought for the policies and rights of the people.

“We see for example in the KKB (Kuala Kubu Baharu) by-election campaign, this issue continues to be played out. How can it be that in Malaysia with a Muslim majority representatives in parliament, wants to deny the rights of Chinese, Indian, Dayak, or Iban, Kadazan to remain represented.

“I want to say that Keadilan (PKR) will continue to defend the constitution and this country so that it is peaceful and every race must get fair representation (rights),“ he said.

The Prime Minister insisted that the Unity Government will continue to support the rights of the Malays and Bumiputeras in a fair manner and will not be moved by attacks in the form of narrow racial sentiments.

Touching on foreign policy, Anwar said the Malaysian Government will defend the policy of a free and independent country in establishing relations with foreign countries.

“We still defend the principle of freedom and independence. And while there are issues arising from our relations with the West, with the United States and Europe we should work on strengthening ties and at the same time relations with China, Japan and South Korea continue to be improved as well as with important neighbours in ASEAN,“ he said.

He said this includes the conflict in Gaza, Palestine where the Malaysian government is committed and determined to fight for the issue in the eyes of the world.