Police cripple largest recreational drug syndicate, seize drugs worth RM14.15m

KAJANG: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has crippled the country’s largest recreational drug syndicate following the seizure of drugs worth RM14.15 million and the arrest of two drug mules in Bandar Mahkota Cheras here on March 19.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (pix) said that after nearly four months of investigation, the two men, aged 33 and 44, were apprehended in possession of 62.7 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu.

Following interrogation, the JSJN team conducted another raid on the same day at a luxury condominium suspected to serve as a storage facility and seized various types of narcotics.

“They include 332.4 kg of syabu, 15.7 kg of ecstasy pills, 8.1 kg of Erimin 5 pills and 6.07 kg of MDMA powder, which can be used by 1.8 million addicts.

“The syndicate has been active since the middle of last year,” he told a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters today.

Khaw said the two suspects had received commissions of between RM2,000 and RM3,000.

“They also acted as caretaker of the storage facility before distributing the drugs through courier services in the Klang Valley,” he said, adding that both suspects tested negative for drugs and one of them has four criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the duo have been remanded until March 25.

Police also seized a vehicle used by the syndicate, estimated to be worth RM38,000.

Khaw said the JSJN is tracking down members of this syndicate, especially the mastermind, and urged those with information to contact the police hotline at 012-2087222. -Bernama