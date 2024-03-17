Police deny allegations officers mistreated TV host

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied allegations by a local television host and news anchor that two police officers were rude, arrogant and unprofessional when inspecting him in a residential area in USJ 9 in Subang Jaya recently.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police would record a statement from the newscaster next week regarding his allegations, which were published in an online news portal and have gone viral.

He said a 42-year-old police officer received a link to the article at 12.30 pm yesterday while at the Motorcycle Patrol Unit office of the Subang Jaya district police headquarters.

That officer was one of the two who conducted checks on the news anchor, in his mid-30s, at about 1.30 am on March 13.

“He found the article to be untrue and damaging to the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in general and the Subang Jaya police in particular,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said preliminary investigations showed that the two personnel performed the checks according to the law and set guidelines.

He said the TV host did not have any criminal records.

“This case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 589),” he said.