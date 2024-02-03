Police detain entertainment outlet owner, 10 foreign women for immigration violations

GEORGE TOWN: Police apprehended 10 foreign women for violating social visit pass conditions by being employed as customer service attendants at an entertainment outlet on Thursday night.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid (pix) reported that acting on intelligence, a team from the district police headquarters Criminal Investigation Division had conducted the raid at the venue.

“During the raid, police arrested 10 foreign women, including Thai nationals in their 20s to 30s, working as customer service attendants. Upon screening, it was found that they had violated social visit pass conditions.

“A local man in his 40s believed to be the business owner was also detained for hiring and harbouring foreign nationals without valid permits,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the foreign women have been detained under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating social visit pass conditions, while the man is being investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for hiring and harbouring foreign nationals without valid permits. -Bernama