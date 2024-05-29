Police issue more than 900 traffic summons to foreigners

KOTA BHARU: Police issued 914 summonses to 282 foreign nationals for various traffic violations during the Integrated Operation Lejang from May 21 to 27.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun reported that 52 foreigners were also detained in the operation, comprising 31 Rohingyas, eight Indonesians, six Pakistanis, four Bangladeshis, and one each from India, Nepal, and Thailand.

He said the operation focused on foreign drivers and motorcyclists, especially those operating three-wheelers transporting scrap materials.

“We also seized six motorcycles, three cars, a forklift, and a sack of copper,“ he stated today.

Muhamad Zaki added that 276 vehicles were impounded: 232 motorcycles, 26 cars, three four-wheel drives, 13 three-wheeled motorcycles, one van, and one lorry.

He advised all drivers to comply with traffic laws and regulations to ensure the safety of all road users, emphasising that the police take traffic violations seriously as it affects lives and raises community concerns.