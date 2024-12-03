Police nab two JPJ enforcement officers with bottles of ketum water

KOTA BHARU: Two Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers were arrested for suspected possession of 13 bottles of ketum water in a house in Tanah Puteh, Jalan Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, near here, last Monday.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, stated that both suspects, aged 24 and 28, were apprehended at their respective homes.

He said the suspects tested negative for drugs, and have no previous criminal records.

“The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, and they have been remanded for three days until tomorrow,“ he said during a press conference at the Kelantan Police contingent headquarters today.

Meanwhile, he announced that the police have also detained 978 local and foreign individuals for various offenses under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Poisons Act 1952 in a special screening operation throughout Kelantan from March 1 until yesterday.

“Various types of drugs, vehicles, and assets, all valued at RM450,819 were also seized during this operation,“ he added. - Bernama