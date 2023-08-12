Police seek public help to locate missing student

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are asking for help from the public in locating a 14-year-old male student, who was reported missing yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said that the student, Muhammad Daniel Akmal Zulkhairi, was last seen at the Sekolah Menengah Sains Alam Shah grounds, in Jalan Yaacob Latif, Cheras, at 12.30 am Thursday.

“The police received a report of the missing student at 1.21 pm, on the same day,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged the public with any information to come forward to the nearest police station, or call the Cheras Police hotline at 03-9284 505/ 5051 or the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999. - Bernama