Police to deploy 1,133 personnel for KKB by-election tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,133 police personnel will be deployed for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election tomorrow.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, urged all parties, including the public, supporters, and contesting party candidates, to adhere to the law and respect the by-election process.

“We have initiated five investigations under the Election Offences Act 1954 in response to ten police reports received since the by-election campaign began on April 27,“ he said during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters, here today.

Among the five investigations launched, two individuals have been arrested, with one of them already facing charges in court.

He also reminded all parties not to touch on issues related to the 3Rs (religion, royalty, race) that could jeopardise public safety and peace.

“The public is also advised not to park on the roadside to avoid traffic congestion during the polling process and obey police instructions. We hope for a smooth polling,” he said.

The by-election, a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was called following the passing of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.