Police to record statement from Tony Pua over comments posted on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Social activist Tony Pua has been summoned by the police to Bukit Aman at 1pm tomorrow to record his statement in connection with an alleged comment that he had posted on his Facebook with regard to the reduction of sentence for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak which has been deemed as an insult to the royal institution.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police have received reports related to Tony Pua’s comments which is alleged to have insulted the Sultan of Pahang (former King) with regards to the reduction of sentence for Najib.

“The comments posted on Facebook by Tony Pua allegedly contain elements that can incite the public to hate as well as insult the royal institution. It has also been deemed as questioning the prerogative of the King that is enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Investigations will be carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5), Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ said Razarudin.

Razarudin urged members of the public to not speculate or share false information about the case that can disrupt peace and harmony, because the case is still under investigations. - Bernama