Proposal to rename Pasar Payang 1 as Central Market@Pasar Payang

KUALA TERENGGANU: Pasar Payang 1, which is expected to operate before Hari Raya Aidilfitri in April, has been proposed to be renamed as Central Market@ Pasar Payang to transform it into a renowned market complex in the country.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said through this rebranding, Pasar Payang 1 will become a centre for the sale of artistic and cultural goods such as batik, silk, gold and so on.

He said the temporary market, currently in use as Pasar Payang 2, will be transformed into a daily market focusing on the sale of food.

“This aligns with Malaysia’s preparations to assume the ASEAN chair next year, which will bring many foreign leaders to our country. Looking towards 2026, it is Visit Malaysia Year, and we anticipate an increase in the number of foreign tourists.

“Therefore, we need to provide more tourism products like Central Market@ Pasar Payang to help boost the income of small traders in Terengganu,” he told newsmen at the handover ceremony of the Pasar Payang Redevelopment Project to the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Kor Ming said the RM70.03 million redevelopment project for Pasar Payang 1 will benefit over 700 traders, with 412 shop lots, 369 stalls, toilets including facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD), elevators, escalators, prayer rooms and more.

He underscored the significance of the redevelopment project, particularly in light of the deteriorating state of Pasar Payang, which has surpassed 50 years of age.

“I hope MBKT can take care of this iconic project as best as possible and make Pasar Payang one of the best markets in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, batik and silk trader Nurul Izzati Batrisya Lukman, 30, welcomed the rebranding and restructuring of Pasar Payang 1 and Pasar Payang 2, describing it as more systematic and organised.

Nurul Izzati Batrisya said the government’s decision to designate Pasar Payang 1 for arts and crafts and Pasar Payang 2 as a daily market will enable the public to shop more easily and comfortably.

Food trader, Mohd Zaki Mohd Salim, 47, expressed some disappointment at not being able to move to the old location but believed that the restructuring would not adversely affect traders’ income.

He believes the ‘new look’ is also hoped to further enhance Pasar Payang as an iconic tourist product in Terengganu.

“There’s no problem with the restructuring because Pasar Payang 1 and Pasar Payang 2 are adjacent. Tourists will find it easier to locate items due to the specialisation,” he said. -Bernama