Proton aims to improve quality to gain consumer confidence

TANJONG MALIM: Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) will improve their production quality by reducing its Global Customer Product Audit (GCPA) scores.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said since 2019, its GCPA scores have been decreasing, with a 55 per cent drop in its GCPA scores, which indicates an overall improvement in production quality up to last year.

“The GCPA has an impact. When people see that (a product) has quality, and they know that the probability of damage is low, they have the confidence (to buy the vehicle) and this contributes to sales,” he said when asked if Proton’s GCPA had a direct impact on sales.

He was speaking at a media briefing on the national car’s quality initiative at Proton City here today.

The GCPA is a product quality indicator. It rates issues encountered on the production line based on their severity.

Roslan said in terms of Proton’s market quality since 2019, about 1,005 issues have been resolved, or a 44 per cent improvement in market quality.

On the quality of their suppliers, Roslan said 43 per cent of them were able to meet the minimum BBB (Better Business Bureau) standard.

On whether Proton is exploring new markets in Europe, Roslan said they have not focused on that thus far.

“We are not focused yet on Europe. We only identify certain countries. Seventy per cent of the market is left-hand drive.

“In order to produce for the left-hand drive (market), we need to meet certain requirements which will raise cost,” he said.