Public service remuneration scheme review ongoing, not yet finalised by govt - Fahmi

JASIN: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the public service remuneration scheme has yet to be finalised, as a detailed study is being carried out by the government.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said that thus far, there has been no specific announcement regarding the new remuneration scheme, other than a circular issued by the Public Service Department (PSD), dated Jan 15, which stated that the government has decided that a new method for the permanent appointment of civil servants should be introduced, to strengthen the public service remuneration system.

“Hence, my stance is that we allow the responsible party to provide an explanation, and insya-Allah, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) earlier today said that a detailed explanation will be provided, including the context (regarding the new scheme) in relation to the national debt and any financial implications, in terms of annual operating expenses at the federal level.

“If we want to comment, for me, it is appropriate that we should be fair and get a full explanation (from the relevant parties),” he told reporters, after presenting the donation of Tabung Kasih@HAWANA in Kampung Pulai, Serkam, here today.

Commenting further, Fahmi said that the studies being carried out on the new scheme also included people’s representatives, and insisted that it was not retrospective, to have an impact on previous appointments.

He added that, on the issue of non-pensionable appointment for civil servants, the government will study, for example, if a public servant is newly recruited, and newly appointed, the same goes for Members of Parliament.

“However, it is important that the pensions, whether for civil servants or members of the administration or Members of Parliament, all have their source of authority from the laws, as we all know (laws) are not retrospective, meaning they do not apply to those who are already in service,” he said.

He said that the new scheme also needs to be approved in Parliament before it can be enforced by the government, and urged the people not to sensationalise the matter as it could cause defamation.

“Do give us some space to get full information. The issue is that we sometimes sensationalise the news without full information and it becomes defamation... this is a bit worrying,” he said. - Bernama