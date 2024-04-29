Public warmly invited to MADANI Aidilfitri 2024 celebration in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is warmly invited to join and liven up the MADANI Aidilfitri 2024 celebration, which will coincide with the conclusion of the MADANI Rakyat 2024 Northern Zone Programme this Sunday.

Prime Minister’s Department Corporate Communications deputy chief, Ahmad Ammar Othman, announced that the event, scheduled at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong in Penang, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This Aidilfitri celebration is open to everyone and all are cordially invited,“ he said during an interview on the MADANI Rakyat 2024 Northern Zone programme, aired on Bernama Radio today.

The MADANI Rakyat 2024 Northern Zone programme, targeting visitors from Penang, Perlis, and Kedah, will run for three days starting this Friday.

Ahmad Ammar mentioned that this second series of the programme will also highlight Penang’s Vision 2030, showcasing the state government’s emphasis on family development within a green and smart state.

“Another initiative highlighted is the people’s welfare programme launched by the Unity Government to assist citizens to cope with the high cost of living,“ he said.

He mentioned that there will also be various attractive activities such as the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Carnival, e-sports competitions, taekwondo demonstrations, and entertainment performances.

Government assets such as machinery from the Civil Defense Force and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department will be also be exhibited at the event, he added.

The MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme serves as a platform for the public to directly access services from both federal and state ministries and agencies, while also providing opportunities for the general public to express their views and suggestions for improving the quality of government services.