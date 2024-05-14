$!Widad Business Group announces strategic partnerships at DSA and NatSec Asia 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Widad Business Group, an emerging force in Malaysia’s defence sector, continues its legacy of strategic collaboration by announcing two significant partnerships during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 exhibition.

The first partnership marks a momentous milestone as Widad Business Group solidifies its commitment to excellence in defense technology through a groundbreaking alliance with Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea’s premier aerospace and defense company.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Group Executive Chairman of Widad Business Group, Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal Opat Abdullah and Executive Vice President of Hanwha Aerospace and also General Manager of Hanwha Aerospace’s Daejeon Plan, Go Sang-Hwe on May 6. Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal expresses utmost confidence in the collaboration’s potential to enhance Malaysia’s defense capabilities and fostering innovation.

Capable of firing 130mm and 239mm rockets with ranges of 36 and 80 kilometers, as well as launching a 290mm ballistic missile up to 290 kilometers, they meet diverse operational needs effectively. The successful test launch of the 290km CTM-290 missile from a Polish variant of Chunmoo system, named Homar-K, further validates their prowess”. Chunmoo’s key features also includes precision strikes, sub 5 minutes rapid deployment, quick self-reloading and high tactical mobility which gives our army a longer range solution for maximum tactical capability.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Malaysian Defense Minister, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration, His Excellency Seok Jong-Gun; Malaysian Chief of Armed Forces, General Tan Sri Muhammad Ab Rahman and Malaysian Chief of Army, General Tan Sri Dato’ Muhammad Hafizuddeain bin Jantan, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

Simultaneously, Widad Business Group’s expansion into the defense technology arena is further exemplified through its collaboration with Havelsan Hava Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Largest military systems developer in Turkiye. This partnership signifies a continuation of their previous successful collaboration in 2022.

The signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) during the DSA 2024 exhibition underscores their joint endeavor to identify and develop opportunities for the Weapon Training Shooting Simulator (WeTSS) project, thereby enhancing Malaysia’s defense capabilities through advanced technology. WeTSS is capable of simulating firing practice with real weapons minus live ammunition. This will also greatly enhance training capabilities of our defense forces.

This momentous occasion was witnessed by The Republic of Turkiye, Deputy Minister of Defence, His Excellency Prof. Dr. Celal Sami Tufekci, with The Republic of Turkiye Ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Emir Salim Yuksel. Their presence underscores the significant support and encouragement from both business and diplomatic communities towards this agreement.

These strategic alliances not only strengthen commercial ties between Malaysia, South Korea, and Turkiye but also promise substantial benefits to both nations’ economic and technological landscapes. As Widad Business Group continues to spearhead collaborative efforts in the defense sector, it reaffirms its position as a key player in supporting Malaysia’s strategic objectives and fostering long-term success in defense technology and capability.