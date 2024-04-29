Push for more to join Socso housewives security scheme

PETALING JAYA: The government should immediately act to increase the number of contributors to the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme, said economist Assoc Prof Dr Ida Md Yasin.

“One important aspect to achieve this is to disseminate information about the scheme for maximum impact, and overcome its insufficient awareness among homemakers and rural folk.”

The scheme introduced by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) serves to recognise and address the vulnerabilities faced by homemakers.

Launched in December 2022, it aims to improve social protection and includes widows and single mothers by providing coverage against domestic disasters, disability, illness and infirmity, with a monthly contribution of RM10 or an annual fee of RM120.

“This is so affordable and grants prospective contributors access to numerous benefits, which effectively extends the safety net for them,” Ida said.

However, the Human Resources Ministry reported that as of January this year, only 200,000 housewives have been included in the scheme.

“This is such a low figure compared with the three million housewives in the country.

“Since the scheme was launched, many rural folk are not aware of it as they may not have access to such information.

“Elected representatives should communicate government initiatives effectively and ensure their constituents are aware of the support available to them through schemes such as this.”

Ida said with a nominal fee of RM10 monthly, reaching out to everyone is essential to ensure that no eligible homemaker misses out on this opportunity for social security coverage.

She added that tackling the issue of limited exposure is paramount as the scheme is commendable from a socio-economic standpoint.

For one, it serves as a form of insurance for homemakers and offers them protection against various risks at an affordable fee.

It also contributes to the overall well-being of households by mitigating the financial impact of unforeseen events on income and stability.

“The scheme acknowledges the valuable but often unrecognised contributions of homemakers to their families and communities, providing them with financial security and peace of mind.

“Overall, the scheme represents a proactive and inclusive approach to social policy, and promotes the welfare and empowerment of homemakers and their families,” she said.

For instance, benefits of the scheme’s domestic injury protection include medical, permanent disability, personal care allowance, physical rehabilitation or dialysis, funeral expenses and survivor pension.

Ida said offering such coverage reassures the homemakers that they are protected in case of unforeseen events.

She said the benefits could be worth up to RM50,000, depending on the length of contribution and the nature of the injury sustained.

“Additionally, in the event of the policyholder’s death before the age of 55, the benefits would be allocated to the spouse, children, or parents,” she said.

Women’s Centre for Change programme director Karen Lai said while the scheme provides basic protection, it aligns with broader efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment.

“The scheme recognises the significant contributions of homemakers to the economy and national development, but its effectiveness is contingent upon families being able to contribute regularly.

“Given the current economic challenges and pressures, many families may find it difficult to make monthly contributions.

“Reports indicate that some husbands are not registering or contributing to their wives’ coverage, leaving the latter without access to the benefits.”

Lai said the issue arises when wives rely entirely on their husbands for financial support, as they are the primary breadwinners.

She added that this dependency can lead to a situation in which women miss out on benefits they are entitled to.

“Situations like this underscore the importance of raising awareness to ensure that homemakers can fully access the benefits provided by this social protection initiative,” Lai said.